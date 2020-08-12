LCDA Partners With KAAC, Donate Relief Material To Yaounde IDP

Local Community Development Association (LCDA) has collaborated with the KOICA Alumni Association Cameroon (KAAC) in extending health and humanitarian assistance worth Six Million, Five Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousands to over 250 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, from the Northwest and Southwest regions now resident in Yaounde. The donation, financed by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), through the association of its former trainees dubbed KAAC, had as objective to help the IDPs cope with the health and socio-economic challenges of the Corona Virus. The donation ceremony took place at the esplanades of the Governor’s office, Yaounde on Friday, 07 August 2020.

Presiding over the ceremony, Centre regional governor, Naseri Paul Bea, saluted KAAC’s initiative in extending help to the needy. While extending his own token, the Governor enjoined the beneficiaries to engage in different income generating activities so as to avoid being over-dependent on their respective hosts.

Present at the event, His Excellency Kim Jong Han Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Cameroon, extended his appreciation to the government for her efforts in the fight against COVID -19. The Korean diplomat stated that the freewill of KAAC to support these vulnerable persons during this trying moment is laudable.











On her part, Eboka Mary Bokwe, President of KAAC stated that the gifts were a symbolic gesture of her association’s concern of the plight of the IDPs and also a means to help the government curb COVID-19.

“It is an opportunity for KAAC to articulate KAAC’s humanitarian component in the management of this pandemic” , the President emphasised.

Representing LCDA during the event, Njoya Kelvin says it was a great honour for LCDA to be part of this great initiative in putting smiles on the faces of IDPs at a time when the health crisis has only further compounded their struggle for survival. To the LDCA project officer, his organisation will continue to work with other actors to support the government’s action in the fight against the devastating effects of COVID -19.

The IDPs on their part have expressed gratitude for this largesse. One of them, Ntashe Victorine says the items will be of great help to her as she finds it very difficult to provide her family with the basic necessities.

“I am overjoyed with these gifts. The Governor’s words of encouragement show that we have not been abandoned to ourselves” another IDP, Nancy Yika from Santa stated.

Created in 2006 to promote community development, Local Community Development Association pledges its unflinching support to the government and other actors in the fight against this ‘common enemy’, COVID -19.