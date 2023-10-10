Government makes more promises, teachers maintain strike action

By Stephen TADAHA

Some Cameroon government ministers have again reiterated the state’s willingness to progressively resolve the problems faced by teachers amidst a one-week strike action that began on Monday October 9.

The announcement was made on Monday October 9, during a concertation meeting that was presided over by the Secretary General at the Prime Minister’s office, Séraphin Magloire Fouda.

During the concertation meeting with Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo of higher education, Joseph Le of public service and Grégoire Owona of labour and social security as well as some teachers’ trade union representatives, it was revealed that the National Education Forum whose preparatory activities begin next week, could take place during the first semester of the year 2024.

It was also revealed that a special physical counter will be opened at the ministry of public service and administrative reforms, MINFOPRA, for teachers with specific problems. Meantime the digitalization and dematerialization of procedures in managing career files still continues at MINFOPRA.

The teachers’ trade unions on their part insist on the application of the teachers’ special status announced by President Biya in 2013 which according to them, is a major point that may calm the strike action taking place in schools.

A one-week strike began on Monday October 9 and is expected to run until Friday October 13. During this week, parents have been advised to avoid sending their children to schools.

The remark in some schools in the Bamboutos division was serenity and calmness in some schools like Government Bilingual High School Mbouda and Batcham, Government Technical High School Bamelo, Galim and Mbouda and Government Nursery and Primary Babadjou Toumaka where classes were going on although not all teachers answered present.