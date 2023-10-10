Government begins demolition works at Mbankolo landslide site

By Nambu Bernadette Franka

The Cameroon Government has begun demolition works at the landslide site that took the lives of more than 30 persons last Sunday October 8, 2023.

The landslide occurred at the Mbankolo neighbourhood in Yaounde 2 municipality.

Victims and survivors who have been forced to relocate to an unknown destination are worried of what will become of them in the days ahead.

Speaking to CNA, Meshack Ngong said they are struggling to pick what they can, since their houses have to be destroyed.

“We lost so many lives and properties during the landslide. Life is not easy, there is nowhere for us to stay and we are just trying to see what to do, so many people are trying to pack out since the government has started demolishing the remaining houses. We have been informed that no houses will be here again,” He said.

Another victim Rosine, further pleaded on the government; “We have lost so many people here, and many others are still in the ground, we are pleading on the government to help remove those in the ground, instead of breaking our houses. Where are we going to stay, let them leave us like this, let those coming have a place to even lay their heads and rest while mourning heir loved ones. We are frustrated,”.