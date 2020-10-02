GCE Board Releases 2020 Results

Results of the 2020 General, Technical and Vocational training examinations have been released by the Cameroon Board. They were made public on Friday, October 2, 2020. There has been a drop in percentage passed 64.24% this year from the 74.28% obtained in 2019.

Get full results here:

General GCE 2020 Advanced Level Results https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xKrJ7QzPTl_1M3aGSge20bcmtHU6gVba/view?usp=sharing

General GCE 2020 Ordinary Level Results https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yIOQ7EaOpeimoZ63KUyrOnyzSlGwozq6/view?usp=sharing

Technical and Vocational GCE 2020 Advanced Level Results

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rAH1YL41Zwg2n59O6xAZFIY3CQE1kC9k/view?usp=sharing

Technical Intermediate 2020 Vocational GCE Results

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rc6GYSsznwXgNqWmUuem5vin1MW8Bjku/view?usp=sharing