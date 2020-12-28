Douala City Mayor Fetes End-of-Year With IDPs, Underprivilege

Roger Mbassa Ndine distributed basic needs to over 30 Internally Displaced Persons and underprivileged in the Wouri division. This exercise is the first communion of the city mayor and the population since his election in March 2020.

Bags of rice, tin tomatoes, spaghetti, matrasses, among other relief material were offered to the IDPs and underprivileged.

Some relief material donated to IDPs and underprivileged in Douala

The Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri, Benjamin MBOUTOU who chaired the ceremony, encouraged the living together in the Mbanga-Japoma vicinity in the Douala three district urging quarter heads to be resilient.

Mayor Mbassa Ndine equally launched the first edition of Douala Fiesta on December 23, 2020 which includes end of year festivities in the economic capital.

Douala Fiesta is an opened air concerts positioned in the Douala 2,3,4 and 6 districts to enable denizens enjoy the festive season just like Ya-fe in Yaounde.