Centre Region: More Than Two Dozens Perish In Road Accident

Security sources say over two dozen passengers have died in the accident that occurred in the Nomale village through Ndikiniméki on the night of early Sunday December 27, 2020. The two vehicles from the same company left the West region to the Centre region where the accident occurred.

It has been a black morning and a daunting task for firefighters and the population who came to rescue survivors and retrieve corpses, some in water. The SDO for the Mbam and Inoubou, the state prosecutor, Mayor of Ndiki were te first administrators to arrive the scene.

The first rescue team from firefighters arrived the accident site between Makenene and Ndiki. At least more than two dozens are reported dead, several others injured. The buses belonging to Avenir du Noun Travel Agency, left the West region for the Centre region overnight. On their way around Nomale, a heavy-duty truck made failed attempt to overtake hitting an incoming 70 seater. As a local rescue team arrived to secure the place, another 70 seater bus from the same Agency was forced to divert rather than hitting the people in frotn. This second bus then flipped over the bridge, causing many to die.

list of Passengers who boarded the Avenir Bus

Transport Minister, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe left Yaounde early Sunday to Ndiki to evaluate the situationa nd comfort the victims and families.

What We Know

CNA gathered that the accident occurred at about 3 am early Sunday around the National road number 4 in a place called Nomale. The Mercedez AVENIR du NOUN 70 seater bus is matriculated LT 130 IQ. The driver of the heavy-duty truck who first hit the 70 seater bus is on the run while the driver of the 70 seater bus died on the spot alongside more than two dozens of passengers. The injured and dead bodies have been taken to hospitals and mortuaries in Ndikiminiki and Makenene, Centre region.