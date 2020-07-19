Front pagePolitics

Denis Hurley Peace Institute Calls For Ceasefire In Cameroon’s NWSW Regions

The South African Catholic community, through the Denis Hurley Peace Institute on July 15, 2020, appealed on the warring factions to call for an immediate ceasefire and work out an agreement leading to negotiation.

The 90-day ceasefire call was made on July 1, 2020, by members of the UN Security Council, who said such a move will slow down the spread of COVID-19. This will further give way for unhindered humanitarian access for humanitarian workers to meet the suffering population with relief material.

The Denis Hurley Peace Institute expressed satisfaction in a much talked about pre-talks that took place between Ambazonia leaders in jail with government on July 2, 2020. They said this should be a good start for peace talks.

