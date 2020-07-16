Limbe City Council Wages War Against Urban Disorder

Makeshift structures, houses constructed with woods, ”Karabot” around major roads in the town of Limbe are being demolished since Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

On Thursday, the exercise that began in Mile 4 had spread to all of the OPEC city.









On instructions of the Limbe City Council Mayor, Andrew Motanga , call boxes around Mile 4 Limbe, Fako division were smashed heavy-duty machines.

In Buea, owners of buildings earmarked for demolition along the GTHS to Lady L stretch of road have begun bringing them down. This is as a result of a mapping exercise done by the Buea Council and D.O to tar the road .