CNA Sports brief

Road to Qatar

Four days after their loss to Uzbekistan, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will this day as from 12pm face South Korea in another friendly encounter.

The match will be played at the 66 000 Capacity Seoul World Cup stadium 🏟.

Here are some statistics on this encounter

On the FIFA World Rankings, South Korea occupies the 28th spot while Cameroon is 38th.

Cameroon has never beaten South Korea. In their last 5 meetings, Cameroon has won zero, drawn 3 and lost 2.

CAF CHAMPIONS League

Coton Sports of Garoua will face Royal Leapards FC of Eswatini in the second round of the competition.

The coton weavers remain the only representative at the continental level after PWD of Bamenda failed to progress to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The away leg of the second round will be played between October 7-9, 2022. A win for Coton will take them to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

BALLON D’OR

Cameroon’s Ballon D’or ceremony aimed at rewarding the best players of the elite championships takes place on October 13.

To this effect, FECAFOOT has made public a list of 21 sports journalists selected from various media outlets who will be part of the jury. The jury has as president Jean Lambert Nang.

The designation process will be comprised of three phases. Votes of captains and coaches of elite clubs will make up 40% while votes of journalists will be 30% and the public’s vote 30%.

The Ballon D’or ceremony will take place on October 13 2022, a day after the Champions Trophy will be played.