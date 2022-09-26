FECAFOOT-Coq Sportif saga, Yannick Noah reacts

“I will never do anything against my junior brother” Yannick Noah, 1983 Roland Garos winner has made it clear he is not at war with FECAFOOT boss Samuel Eto’o Fils. The Cameroon born tennis player has equally used the opportunity to reiterate his love for Samuel Eto’o and his country Cameroon.

During a TV interview broadcast on the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV), Yannick Noah confessed to have brought French equipment supplier, Le Coq Sportif, to save them from humiliation:

“3 years ago, Cameroon did not have a sponsor. I did everything in my power to convince Le Coq Sportif to take the deal and save my country from shame. It was my way of being patriotic ” the tennis star explained.

The acting board member of Le Coq Sportif has been with the French kit supplier since the age of 19 and has a life contract with them and is reiterating his move this far, has been patriotic:

“I am not fighting with anyone. All I have ever struggled to do is give back to my fatherland.”

Reacting on the whole saga that has been on everyone’s lips for weeks now, Samuel Eto’o said on September 25 2022 that the right time to explain will eventually come:

“I will speak at the appointed time. I will speak with evidence, and it is verifiable. I am not in the business of buying journalists so that they write that I am handsome. I am proud to be a Cameroonian, I love my country, I am an uncomplicated black man. Whoever does not respect Cameroon, whoever does not respect the Cameroon Football Federation, will not work with Cameroon… Those who will listen to this message will recognise themselves.”

Since July 23 2023, Fecafoot and Le Coq Sportif have been at the center of all debates as FECAFOOT officially announced an end of contract with the French kit supplier on grounds that they did not pay dues they were legally obliged to pay at a particular time to the federation. A decision which was not approved by officials of Le Coq Sportif who accused FECAFOOT of breach of contract, propagation of false information to the public and non-respect of confidentiality clauses of contracts.

In the meantime, FECAFOOT has announced One All Sports as its official sponsor although Le Coq Sportif will be the lions’ official kit supplier during the FIFA world cup in Qatar.