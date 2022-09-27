Canada: Cameroonian found dead in his bed

The 21-year-old man whose name CNA got as Fogho Feudjio Pharel was found lifeless in his bed in the St John town of Canada where he had recently moved to for studies.

The shocking discovery was made on September 26 2022 by police elements who rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call from Pharel’s neighbour. The neighbour confessed having had a chat with Pharel on September 25 before they both went to their respective rooms. The next day, he tried contacting Pharel in vain and out of fear, called the police who forced their way into Pharel’s room.

First medical reports say he died in his sleep.

Fogho Feudjio Pharel arrived Quebec-Canada on August 21 2022 with his elder sister to live his dream of studying and working in Canada. A dream which ended abruptly as no one can clearly explain what happened given he had not been diagnosed with any disease prior to his demise.

His sister and elder brother Roméo Fogho have started a go-fund-me in order to get help they need to send Pharel’s mortal remains to Cameroon for proper burial.