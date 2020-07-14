Case Against Former CRTV GM Adjourned To August 7

For the umpteenth time, the trial pitting the State against former CRTV General Manager, Amadou Valmouke, has been adjourned.

The President of the jury at the Special Criminal Court, adjourned it to August 7, 2020 at the request of the counsel of the defendant after the former said he wanted to witness the oath taking of his son ( family reasons)

Mr Valmouke is accused of mismanaging close to 4 billion FCFA while serving as GM of State media, CRTV, in an affair described by many as political witch hunt.