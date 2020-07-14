Front pagePolitics

Case Against Former CRTV GM Adjourned To August 7

14 hours ago
262 Less than a minute

For the umpteenth time, the trial pitting the State against former CRTV General Manager, Amadou Valmouke, has been adjourned.

The President of the jury at the Special Criminal Court, adjourned it to August 7, 2020 at the request of the counsel of the defendant after the former said he wanted to witness the oath taking of his son ( family reasons)

Mr Valmouke is accused of mismanaging close to 4 billion FCFA while serving as GM of State media, CRTV, in an affair described by many as political witch hunt.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Humanitarian NGOs And UN Agencies In NWSW Regions Say They Are Not Working With Gov’t On PPRD

Humanitarian NGOs And UN Agencies In NWSW Regions Say They Are Not Working With Gov’t On PPRD

13 hours ago
Photo of Government Laments Over Media Bashing

Government Laments Over Media Bashing

14 hours ago
Photo of Biya Receives Outgoing US Ambassador

Biya Receives Outgoing US Ambassador

14 hours ago
Photo of UCCC Presidency: Dighambong Anthony Is NW Mayors’ Choice

UCCC Presidency: Dighambong Anthony Is NW Mayors’ Choice

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close