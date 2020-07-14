Front pagePolitics

Biya Receives Outgoing US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Cameroon Peter Henry Barlerin has come to the end of his diplomatic service in Cameroon.

President Paul Biya on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 offered him a farewell meeting plus a gift at the Unity Palace.

Mr Barlerin has received press and political bashing on the wake of strong stance by the Trump regime on rights abuses that led to military withdrawal and suspension of Cameroon from the African Growth And Opportunity Act, AGOA .

