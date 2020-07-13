UCCC Presidency: Dighambong Anthony Is NW Mayors’ Choice



*If elected, he will be the first Anglophone to have occupied the office since creation in 1996

The Mayor of the Wum council, Dighambong Anthony Mvo , has received the unanimous backing of his North-West peers to stand as a candidate in the upcoming race for president of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon, UCCC. He was endorsed during an enlarged gathering in Bamenda last week which equally saw the putting in place of a regional bureau of the outfit.



Already, Mayor Dighambong Anthony, who is serving a second mandate as mayor of Wum, is seen as the favourite for the race.

He is likely to be challenged by three other Francophones at the elective get-together which has been planned for Yaounde.



Since the creation of the association in 1996, no Anglophone has ever been elected president of the group. For 24 years, the association has been in the hands of Dr Emile Andze Andze who hails from the Centre region.

A candidate from the South region is already considered not suitable for the race given that both the ministers of Local Development and that of Finance plus the Director-General of the Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance, FEICOM, who are already actively involved in process of decentralisation, are from the same region.



Commentators are now unanimous that with the announced Special Status for the Anglophone regions, an Anglophone occupying the post of UCCC president will be nothing less than a show of balance of power.

Why Mayor Dighambong is vying for the office

Speaking shortly after his endorsement last week, Mayor Dighambong Anthony said he was very touched by the wonderful show of solidarity “that was exhibited by the Mayors in crowning my humble self as their flag-bearer at the Presidency for the upcoming elections of the UCCC”.

“I am greatly challenged to work towards achieving this goal,” he added.

Asked how prepared he was for the UCCC top job, Mayor Dighambong said: “I think the greatest preparedness are the blessings of the entire region that I already have, most especially that of my colleagues Mayors as well as the Governor of the North West region who said during the meeting and I quote ‘the North West that I head is a region of trophies and I am therefore expecting the trophy from the team we are sending to Yaounde”.

His vision for UCCC



In justifying why he is gunning for the job, Mayor Dighambong explained that: “The motives of my candidacy for the Presidency of the UCCC are varied and unaccountable, amongst which are: The Presidency has never be occupied by anyone from the two English- speaking regions”.

He said given the socio-political situation in Cameroon at the moment, “and after the Major National Dialogue, it is but normal that we begin to show proof that something is being done and situations are improving and changing to give some hope to those our brothers and sisters in the bushes”.

He said if elected “it would give our great and emerging Nation a national and international dignified image”.