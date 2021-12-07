Arbitration and Conciliation Chambers Calls For Nullification of FECAFOOT Candidates’ List, Interim President

The Arbitration and Conciliation Chamber of the National Olympic and Sport Committee has accepted a request to invalidate the list of candidates vying for FECAFOOT’s top job on December 11, 2021.

The Court found the appellant, Maboang Kessack Emmanuel’s argument pertinent for the nullification of the entire list published on November 25, 2021.

On December 1, 2021, the counsel of Maboang Kessack Emmanuel made an urgent appeal demanding the Chamber “to order the suspension of the effects of decisions taken by the electoral commission of FECAFOOT concerning the publication of lists of candidates for the post of president and members of the executive committee of FECAFOOT”

They also requested that the Chamber should suspend with effect, the decision taken by the Appeal Committee of FECAFOOT of November 30, 2021, not to dismiss Seidou Mbombo Njoya’s candidature.

Based on article 36 sub 1 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Chamber, the list of Presidential candidates made public on November 25, 2021, by FECAFOOT’s electoral commission, has been invalidated.

Also, the decision not to annul Seidou Mbombo Njoya’s candidature on November 30, 2021, has been suspended.

Neither Mbombo Njoya was present nor a representative during the hearings on Monday, December 6, 2021.

“Chambers has accepted Maboang Kessack’s request on the cancellation of Seidou Mbombo Njoya’s Candidacy. It’s on the Electoral Commission to respond if they find substance in the call,” a sports journalist explained to Cameroon News Agency.

Former footballer, Samuel Eto’o is a candidate in the upcoming election.

