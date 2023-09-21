Andre Onana takes blame for loss against Bayern

Andre Onana has said a loss like the one against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, is hard to come to terms with.

With disappointment written all over his face after the match, the keeper took responsibility for the 3-4 defeat in the Champions League group stage tie at the Allianz Arena.

He said he “killed” the team’s drive. “It’s difficult to lose this way because I feel in the beginning, we started very good.”

The former Inter goalkeeper acknowledged that “after my mistake, we lost control of the game.”

“You know, it’s a difficult situation for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down” he added. “The team was very good, I think it’s because of me, that they didn’t win this game.”

The Cameroonian agreed that he still has a lot to prove to fans, who still have vivid memories of his predecessor David De Gea’s performance at the club.

“I still have a lot to prove because, to be honest, my start in Manchester is not so good or how I want to play.” He said the match against Bayern was one of his “worst” games.

Andre Onana has now conceded 14 goals in just six games. In those matches, United have won just two since the start of the season.