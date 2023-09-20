Donga Mantung: Pearls Foundation launches invention challenge and exhibition

The announcement was made on Monday, September 18, 2023. The event is set to captivate minds,

push the boundaries of innovation, and celebrate human ingenuity like never before, organizers said.

The challenge is being held on the theme “Unleash the Future: Where Creativity Meets Innovation”

Pearls Foundations Invention Challenge and Exhibition 2023 is an extraordinary platform

designed to ignite the imagination, inspire solutions, and showcase groundbreaking

innovations that have the potential to shape our world. Participants will have the unique

opportunity to:

Challenge Limits: Inventors will be given the chance to tackle real-world problems and

create ingenious solutions that have the power to transform industries and improve lives. Connect and Collaborate: Network with fellow inventors, industry experts, and thought

leaders, fostering collaborations that can drive innovation even further. Exhibit Innovations: Showcase your inventions to a global audience, including potential

investors, partners, and the media gaining valuable exposure for your groundbreaking

creations. Compete for Glory: Participate in a friendly yet competitive environment, vying for

recognition and prestigious awards that highlight your exceptional achievements.

“Pearls Foundation Invention Challenge and Exhibition” to help unmask the talent and creativity of our people from Donga Mantung and show the world that we have problem solvers who just need the right mentoring and support to achieve amazing things for their community,” an organizer told CNA.

How to Participate:

Innovators from all walks of life are invited to join this remarkable event. To be a part of the

Invention Challenge and Exhibition 2023, follow these simple steps:

Register online at https://pearlsfoundation.net/ by September, 15. Formulate your visionary invention that aligns with the theme “Unleash the Future: Where

Creativity Meets Innovation.” Prepare a captivating presentation to showcase your invention’s features, benefits, and

potential impact