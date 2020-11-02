After Failed First Meeting, Atanga Nji Revisits Kumba

Interior Minister , Paul Atanga Nji who led an inter-ministerial delegation to Kumba, southwest region, where seven school children were shot dead on October 24, 2020, has made another trip in less than one week.

The Minister and his collaborators, northwest and southwest governors, failed to convince protesting women that Ambazonia fighters were responsible for the massacre. The women stood their grounds and said the culprit will be known at the end of an independent investigation.

Visits by the ministers made no echoes and was characterized by contestations and objections that went viral on social media.

Seven students murdered in honor

MINAT leads delegation to hospital

A woman in Kumba objected the Minister when he said that leaders like Paul Biya are sent from God.

Atanga Nji’s second coming to Kumba in less than a week will therefore be an occasion for MINAT to make amends with the victims and their families.

Six persons are still held under Police custody at the Judicial Police in Kumba over the school massacre, CNA learned.

The proprietor of the building and his wife, three teachers and one caretaker. The reasons for their arrest is not clear. Police had said it was for security reasons but later asked them questions on their alleged involvement with Separatists.