After Boycott, Opposition Appoints Henri Konan Bedie Transition President

Main opposition leaders in Ivory Coast have formed a coalition and appointed former President Henri Konan Bedie as transitional President. He is due to appoint a transitional government. “The transitional government will be announced to frustrate any announcement from election authorities that Ouattara has won” Cameroon News Agency correspondent in Ivory Coast said.

The opposition boycotted polls on Saturday October 31, leaving incumbent , Alassanne Ouattara to win a landslide on 94% according to the country’s electoral commission on Tuesday.

Only 4 candidates were retained from the 44 candidatures submitted for today’s Presidential election in Cote D’Ivoire. Alassane Ouattara looks forward to succeed himself for the RHDP party, former President Henri Konan Bédié, 86, represented PDCI party. Kouadio Konan Bertin an independent candidate, the FPI sent Pascal Affi N’guessan after Laurent Gbabgo was rejected. But all three withdrew and joined the coalition.

Roadblocks in opposition towns

Tension mounted in Cote D’Ivoire as the highway leading to Abidjan, Alepe, was blocked by the population on election day. Residents in areas like Gagnoa, Lakota, Alepe, said no to election.

The creation of a transitional government when the incumbent is still in power shows signs of uncertain political future for a country that is yet to heal the wounds of a decade old political rivalry.