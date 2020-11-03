Suspected Ambazonia Fighters Kidnap PS Teachers, Staff

Cameroon News Agency has been able to dig into the kidnapping of some teachers and staff members of Presbyterian School, PS in Squares, Kumbo in the northwest region with multiple sources confirming that a camp loyal to Bui Warriors allegedly carried out the kidnapping.

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, PCC, Rt Rev Fonki Samuel, in a telephone call to Yaounde, confirmed news of the kidnap, revealing that 11 teachers and management staff were among.

Armed separatists and government forces are in Kumbo fighting an armed conflict since 2016. They often accused each other of attacks in schools with no one claiming responsibility. Majority Separatists have said schools cannot resume in the Anglophone regions when security of children are not guaranteed.

In some areas like Ndop, government has been accused of closing down private and missions schools in favour of effective resumption in government schools. The attack on the school comes 10 days after gunmen killed seven students in a private school in Kumba, southwest region.

Last year, more than 172 students and staff members were kidnapped from a Presbyterian High school in Bamenda, northwest region. They remained in captivity for three days before being released by their abductors.

“Schools in “safer” zones should operate , these children still need education and cannot be punished for the sins of their parents,” a source familiar with the incident pleaded.