National Road Number 6, Enters Another Phase Of Reconstruction

Road users of the national number 6 road linking the west and the north-west regions of Cameroon have expressed mixed feelings as reconstruction of the road enters its subbase preparation phase.







The construction of the 51 km road was recently shared amongst four companies as revealed by the minister of public works EMMANUEL NGANOU DJOUMESSI during a concertation meeting with elites from the North West region of Cameroon some months ago.

Sogea Satom is charged with reconstructing the 17km stretch from Babadjou to matazem, a nightmare that has interrupted every dream of travelers using that road.

The reconstruction of this road is one of the projects financed by the World Bank and works were disrupted some years ago by the 4 years crisis in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

Before the crisis, the government had made unfulfilled promises to reconstruct the road, that became a singsong campaign strategy for ruling CPDM party.