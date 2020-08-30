Young Anglophone Priest Dies In Douala

Rev Fr Jude Tafon, of the St John Parish in Deido, Douala has died. The 32-year-old gave up the ghost on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Douala.

The son of late Captain Nfor Polycarp who worked at the Military Engineering Unit and of Mrs Nfor Mary who works at the Laquintinie hospital; was also a Lecturer at the St Jerome University in Douala.

He hails from Luh village in Donga Mantung division in the northwest region.

His corpse is at the Military hospital mortuary. The cause of his death has not been established.