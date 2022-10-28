Victim of Mother Francisca Kumba school shooting dies two years after

By Shanta Sih

The pupil, Golden James,12, who survived bullet wounds, gave up the ghost on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Kumba, CNA gathered.

Two years ago, the Mother Francisca International Memorial Bilingual College in Fiango, Kumba town had several casualties when gunmen stormed the premises on October 24, 2020. At least 8 died and 12 were injured, Massacre In Kumba School: What CNA Knows – Cameroon News Agency. This was one of the most painful school incidents Cameroon experienced since the armed conflict broke out in 2016.

Golden James was a pupil of Mother Francisca and was one of the casualties fortunately, James survived all his gunshot wounds after undergoing surgeries but this will only last two years.

Golden James in bed after undergoing surgery in 2020

On the eve of two years of remembrance of the massacre, Golden James died.

“I still cannot believe that after surviving all those bullets, two years my boy had become stronger and more into church things. On Sunday, October 23, 2022, his friend took ill, and James insisted we go pray for him. Upon returning home, he hit his leg on a stone and fell, and hit the bullet areas, all the wounds reopened as he started bleeding. he was rushed to the hospital where he gave up,” James’ mother cried out.

At the family residence in Kumba, members are still in shock, unbelievable that the hero survived the deadly attack just to succumb to bleeding, two years after.

James had already prepared his school bag for classes on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, but will not live to see the day.

More than 12 were injured in the shooting but several persons including the proprietors were arrested and locked up for questioning in Buea.