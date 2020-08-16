UN Calls For Restraint In Civilian Attacks, Confirms Readiness In Seeking Political Solution Through Dialogue

The United Nation has condemned the recent brutal killing of Comfort Timasam in Makanga quarter, Muyuka subdivision in the southwest region in a video first shared on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The Spokesperson for the UNSG, Stephane Dujarric, said on Friday, August 14, 2020 that “Armed actors to refrain from attacks against civilians, to respect international humanitarian and international human rights law, and to join the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire as the world fights the pandemic.”

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn this atrocious act of violence. We call on the authorities to swiftly launch an investigation into these allegations and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. We call on armed actors to refrain from attacks against civilians, to respect international humanitarian and international human rights law, and to join the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire as the world fights the pandemic.”

The United Nations also said they are still ready to work with all actors in finding a lasting solution to the crisis, ” We reiterate the readiness of the UN to work with all stakeholders towards a political solution to the crisis in the north-west and south-west of Cameroon through meaningful dialogue.”