UBa VC extends admission deadline

By Shanta Sih

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bamenda, Prof. Nkuo Theresa epouse Akenji, has extended admission deadlines into some undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The extension is contained in a communique published on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The new deadline is now October 20, 2022, with application forms made available online.

The programs include Undergraduate programs in Faculties of arts, education, economics and management, law and political science, and faculty of science.

Candidates seeking admission into the above faculties must have a pass in the GCE Ordinary and Advanced level with at least 4 papers including English and at least 2 papers, with a pass in ordinary level mathematics in order to get into the sciences, respectively. An English proficiency test for students without a pass in ordinary level English, the requirements stipulate.

The extension also concerns Post Graduate programs in faculties of arts, faculty of education, science, higher institute of commerce and management, higher institute of transport and logistics, and national higher polytechnic institute.

Candidates must be a holder of a first degree before applying.