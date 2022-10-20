Buea: City dwellers condemn indecent dressing, say it encourages rape

By Shanta Sih

Recently, there has been a high increase in rape cases in Cameroon. Many have attributed the cause to poor dressing on the side of women, especially young girls. There have been debates and talks relating to how badly most young women dress walking around in the streets or attending events or going to school.

University students have been blamed for fostering more indecent dressing that triggers more rape cases. October 2022 has recorded three reported rape cases in Cameroon. A primary school teacher raped a 2-year-old pupil in YASA Douala, some 8 young boys accused their 25-year-old private teacher of raping them for two years. He pleaded guilty after raping the kids in Besengeu Douala, and two ladies being raped on Sunday, October 16 at a birthday party in Buea.

Young women especially in the southwest precisely Buea have been highly blamed for wearing short dresses” how can a young woman wear underwear (kolang)and move around expecting not to be raped? wear what they call crop tops exposing their entire breasts and stomach calling it fashion” A secondary school teacher, Elisee Memfor wondered.

Other opinions hold that parties are avenues where women get raped easily “Most of these young ladies go to parties alone, dress poorly, drink, smoke what they call (shisha), get drunk and dance crazy without anyone to watch them closely and expect not to get raped? are men sticks?. I am not supporting rape because is punishable by law with at least 5 years of time in prison but, let our young girls especially in Buea dress decently giving men no reason to have rape in mind” Barrister Benard Asongfac said.

“Presently in most universities, especially the university of Buea, we have made sure to have enough security guards standing at the entrance of all the gates including those gates behind campus where students go there to sneak in, we have ensured that these guards move around campus sending away students with indecent dresses (kolang, destroy trousers, crop tops) have been banned on campus. This has helped reduce the rate of indecency and we keep trying” a staff working at the Central Administrative building in UB, Moki John, told CNA.

Many girls who dress like this, end up not having someone to protect them in clubs when they get drunk

Other opinions hold that parents have a great responsibility to keep their children away from bad dressing “how can a parent leave home for work without checking on the kids, their worries, what they wear to school, what they buy for the kids, how they dialogue with their kids. An irresponsible parent also contributes to this rape. You keep your young babies with strangers and return late at night without asking the kids how their day went. Too busy parents” Merisiah Fombey cautioned.

Experts say in the aftermath of a sexual assault or rape, survivors can face extremely difficult and painful emotions and experiences. Bruising, bleeding (vaginal or anal), difficulty walking, soreness, broken or dislocated bones, sexually transmitted infections and diseases, pregnancy.

This could also include; Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts.

Depression, including prolonged sadness, feelings of hopelessness, unexplained crying, weight loss or gain, loss of energy or interest in activities previously enjoyed

Suicidal thoughts or attempts. If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, dissociation, including not being able to focus on work or on schoolwork, as well as not feeling present in everyday situations

A survivor may develop a negative outlook and feel “damaged” or unworthy of a better life. Drug or alcohol abuse may also become an issue to cope with the overwhelming feelings. Women may also have trouble with their menstrual cycle and fertility.