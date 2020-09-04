Front pageHuman Interest

Tussle For Power Between Ambazonia Fighters And Administrators Over Who Controls Bamenda

770 Less than a minute

After the ban from the City Mayor of Bamenda, the Governor of the northwest region, has on Friday September 4, 2020 issued a release specifying where motorbikes are not supposed to circulate.


Ambazonia Separatists have reacted by issuing a warning that, there will be no circulation of Vehicles from Monday is Bamenda IF the City Mayor and Governor’s decision are not withdrawn.

They argued that most of these commercial bikers are making a living and sustaining their families through the activity.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Teachers Trade Unions Count Losses, Demand For Peaceful Resolution Of Armed Conflict

Teachers Trade Unions Count Losses, Demand For Peaceful Resolution Of Armed Conflict

Photo of Interior Minister, Atanji Nji, Others Cheat Death

Interior Minister, Atanji Nji, Others Cheat Death

Photo of UB VC Pays BUIB First Courtesy Visit

UB VC Pays BUIB First Courtesy Visit

Photo of STEMi Makers Africa Commemorates 2020 International Youth Month 2020

STEMi Makers Africa Commemorates 2020 International Youth Month 2020

Back to top button
Close
Close