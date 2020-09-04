Tussle For Power Between Ambazonia Fighters And Administrators Over Who Controls Bamenda

After the ban from the City Mayor of Bamenda, the Governor of the northwest region, has on Friday September 4, 2020 issued a release specifying where motorbikes are not supposed to circulate.





Ambazonia Separatists have reacted by issuing a warning that, there will be no circulation of Vehicles from Monday is Bamenda IF the City Mayor and Governor’s decision are not withdrawn.

They argued that most of these commercial bikers are making a living and sustaining their families through the activity.