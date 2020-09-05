Interior Minister, Atanji Nji, Others Cheat Death

At least some 13 persons have sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred along the Maroua-Bogo road in the Far North region of Cameroon.

They were members of an interministerial convoy that was heading to Kaikai.





One of the cars stopped abruptly causing the shock, several others hit themselves and some of the vehicles flew over a bridge.

The injured persons have been taken to a hospital while the convoy led by Interior Minister, Paul Atanga Nji proceeded to Waza to meet victims of flood.

On Friday, September 4, 2020, the Ministry of Territorial Administration, MINAT, revealed that President Paul Biya dispatched an inter Ministerial team made up of 7 ministers headed by MINAT to the Far North Region to evaluate the effects of floods in the region with the damages of bridges and habitations.

















“The visit will go on from September 3-5, 2020. On the first day of the delegation after being received by the Governor and mayor and the major stakeholders, were welcomed by flooded streets and submerged habitations and farmlands. They visited the collapsed Palar bridge, the green and red bridges as well as some construction sites in the city that has been halted because of the downpour. The delegation is expected in other divisions of the region, facing this natural disaster. The different ministers in their various capacities are expected to come up with concrete proposals within the shortest time possible. The team is made up of the Minister of Territorial Administration, Economy Planning and Regional Development, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and Rural Development, Livestock Fisheries and Animal Industries, Ministry of Public Works, Decentralization and Local Development.” The statement read.