Thieves Attack Shop Of Nkwen Traditional Adviser

725

Some unknown men have broken into the provision store of the 2nd Traditional Adviser to the Fon of Nkwen village in Bamenda 3 Subdivision, North West region Tuesday night.

Interior of the house burgled

This happened in Bujung quarter.
“They destroyed the iron door and squeezed themselves in and carried away five gas bottles, bags of rice, cartons of soap, sardine, trays of eggs and many many other commodities. In fact, they have emptied the shop”, recount the victim, Muma AZEHFOR.

It is happening barely two weeks after a Youth Development Committee has been put in place to fight against crime wave, juvenile delinquency and insecurity as a whole in the community.

