MSF-DWB Reitirates Neutrality Amid Constant Gov’t Accusations

The international Non-Governmental Organisation, Doctors Without Borders, DWB/ MSF has told Government Ministers that their principle of action in Cameroon, like the world over, is to provide medical assistance to people requiring emergency medical care, regardless of nationality, religion or political affiliation.

The reminder came as Ministers of Territorial Administration and External Relations on Monday August 31, 2020 put the DWB under spyglass, accusing them of not respecting neutrality in the Anglophone conflict zones.

Interior Minister, Paul Atanga Nji said DWB should limit its activities in the crisis-hit regions. This was not the first warning, a few months ago and without bringing out concrete evidence, Interior Minister had accused DWB of transporting arms, insinuating that they were working with Anglophone Separatist fighters.

“We are an independent, neutral and impartial medical organization working in dozens of countries affected by violence and conflict. Medical ethics and humanitarian principles are at the heart of our action. We do not take sides, we do not collude: we simply go where needs are greatest to help vulnerable populations in need. ” DWB

“In order to do so, Doctors Without Borders’ teams are in contact with the authorities, communities and leaders in the regions where we have projects to ensure that we are able to support healthcare facilities, reach populations in need and provide impartial, free medical assistance. We do not have any links with any of the parties in the violence beyond those necessary to carry out exclusively our humanitarian and medical activities and we do not facilitate their hosting or transportation.” Antoinette Buinda, DWB Field Communicator Officer said in a Statement.

The government has not only accused the DWB, but also other NGS including Human Rights Watch, of collecting huge sums of money to sabotage the government. Allegations refuted by the accused.

Government forces have on many ocassions violated the International Humanitarian Laws and Geneva Convention, by attacking hospitals in search of Separatists. The saint Mary Hospital in Bamenda, the capital city of the northwest region, has been visited by combat-ready soldiers on several occasions.

Chief of operation, Dr Tamakloe represented DWB on Monday during the audience.