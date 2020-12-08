Teachers Sodomise 14 Year Student To Death

A secondary school teacher faced mob justice after allegedly raping, killing his student in Bangante West region of Cameroon.

An angry population on Monday December 7, 2020 stormed the streets of Madja in Bangante in search of the teacher who is reported to have raped his 14-year-old student to death.

The lifeless body of the boy was later discovered, hung in an abandoned building in Madja.

The teacher’s houses, a car, poultry, and hostel were all destroyed.He has been taken to the national Gendarmerie for further investigation.CNA