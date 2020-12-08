Man Attempts Getting Rich With Late Father’s Bones.

A man was last weekend caught exhuming the remains of his father in Baleghang, Batcham subdivision in the west region.



The man whose name we got as Paulin Lontsi recently returned from Congo where he was based, for business which consisted of trafficking the bones of his father who passed away in 2014.

Unfortunately, the plans of Paulin were disrupted by the timely intervention of his sister who alerted elements of the National Gendarmerie.

According to sources, Paulin works with a gang of bone traffickers from the Noun Division still in the west region of Cameroon as confirmed by culprit. Investigations have been opened so as to expose the rest of the team.