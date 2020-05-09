Survival Cameroon Offers To Assist Prisoners

The Survival Cameroon Initiative of Maurice Kamto’s party, CRM has written a letter to the Minister of Justice and keeper of the Seal, Laurent Esso, proposing to offer consignment of protective masks and hydro-alcoholic gels to be distributed to prisoners nationwide.

“Knowing your high sense of responsibility and your attachment to the preservation of human life, SCSI proposes to put at your disposal an important consignment of barrier masks and hydro-alcoholic gels.” the coordinator of the Survival initiative Christian Penda Ekoka says in the letter.

“Regarding my recent experience of prison conditions in our country, I can affirm prisons constitute an environment at very high risk of exposure to the devastating effects of this virus,” he explained.