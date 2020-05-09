ABA Appoints Barrister Abeng VC Int’l Anti-Corruption Committee

Barrister Roland Abeng, member of the Cameroon Bar Association, ABA, has been appointed as a Vice Chair of the International Anti-Corruption Committee of the American Bar Association’s International Law Section.

He will serve as Vice Chair for one year.

Barrister Roland Abeng was a frontline advocate for the translation of the OHADA law into English.

A worry raised by Common Law Lawyers, that was finally granted.

