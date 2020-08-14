Soldiers Film Themselves Making Fun Of Corpse

Government forces capture themselves on video torturing a civilian corpse in a locality called Mitayen Roundabout around a Bar called Kawasaki in Pinyin, Santa Subdivision, Northwest region.

In the 3 Minutes, 16 seconds video, the soldiers are heard saying that, ” He has taken his morning breakfast….you people say you are Amba, we will kill all of you…”Another Soldier shouted, “Shoot him on the head…So your gun is not loaded?”

A third responded, “Stop recording the video first “The body was shot again and two soldiers dragged the corpse on the floor for about 100 metres.

The setting in terms of time is not known.