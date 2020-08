The was an explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, in Mokolo, around a place called Bata, towards Madagascar neighbourhood in Yaounde on Friday afternoon, August 14, 2020.

The bomb was planted in a bar. Security forces have circled the area while making preliminary investigations. Civilian Casualties remains undetermined.

This is the fourth explosion in Yaounde in less than two months. The authors remained anonymous.