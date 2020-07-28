Front pageHuman Interest

Soldiers Arrest 32 Youths In Bamenda For Organising Clean-up Campaign On Ghost Town Day

At least 32 youths were on Monday, July 27, 2020, arrested in Mile 8 Mankon, Bamenda, northwest region. A witness told CNA that the youths in the neighborhood gathered for a general clean up campaign, an exercise they carry out every Mondays, declared ghost town days by Separatist fighters. They were later taken to the Bafut airport were they have been held.

“When they left, someone alerted the military and they came in their numbers searching door to door for anyone who was among. They arrested 32 people naked all of them and they matched to the airport where they are currently being held. This morning, people in the quarter and other quarters around are currently in the streets in protest asking for their release immediately.” The witness narrated.

