Kribi DO Arrested Over Death Of Girlfriend
The Divisional Officer of Kribi in the Ocean Division, South region has been arrested and detained for the death of his girlfriend.
Installed only two weeks ago as D.O of Fifinda, the young civil administrator is currently at the Kribi Gendarmerie brigade, for investigative purposes.
Reports
The body of Lydienne has been deposited at the Kribi district hospital morgue after family identified the corpse, in the presence of the State Prosecutor and other local authorities.
Investigation has been opened to establish the truth surrounding the incident because it happened when the deceased lady, allegedly clashed with another lady in the D.O’s house.