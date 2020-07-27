Kribi DO Arrested Over Death Of Girlfriend

The Divisional Officer of Kribi in the Ocean Division, South region has been arrested and detained for the death of his girlfriend. Lydienne , a young student was shot dead on Saturday, July 25 at the residence of Frank Derlin Oyono Ebanga.

Installed only two weeks ago as D.O of Fifinda, the young civil administrator is currently at the Kribi Gendarmerie brigade, for investigative purposes.

Reports say, the young D.O was cleaning his gun early Saturday when it accidentally triggered and took the throat of his girlfriend who had just finished writing her BTS Exams in Douala before arriving the Seaside, the day before her death .

The body of Lydienne has been deposited at the Kribi district hospital morgue after family identified the corpse, in the presence of the State Prosecutor and other local authorities.

Investigation has been opened to establish the truth surrounding the incident because it happened when the deceased lady, allegedly clashed with another lady in the D.O’s house.