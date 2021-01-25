Rainbow Group Celebrates NDOH Johnson, For Huge Impact In Their Community

Members of a social group called the RAINBOW Group, have on Saturday January 23, 2021, celebrated, and honoured the life of the Director-General of the Hydrocarbons Price Stabilization Fund (CSPH), Okie Johnson Ndoh, at the Our Lady of Love Parish Bonaberi, Douala, for the many community development works he has done in their community and group.

Mr Okie hails from Mboka village, one of the villages in Nguti subdivision of the South West Region of Cameroon. As an elite of the village, he has contributed enormously to the growth of his community.

Speaking to Cameroon News Agency at the thanksgiving ceremony in Douala, the Chief of Etawang village in Nguti subdivision who is also a member of the Rainbow Group, Chief Ashutah Thomas, described Mr. Ndoh Johnson as the people’s Father, the heart of Nguti and their caretaker. He added that they cannot give Mr Okie money because he has already but can give thanksgiving in church to thank God for his life and pray for more blessings.











Some pictures of the thanks given service in Douala

Rainbow Group Recounts Community Projects Sponsored by Okie Johnson

Mboka village enjoys pipe-born water today, thanks to the generosity of Okie Johnson.

He sponsored the Rainbow group during the twin elections (Regional and parliamentary elections) when they went to preach for peace in Nguti Subdivision. This gesture best describes him as a peace crusader.

He has also ensured Mboka village has electricity by bringing a heavy-duty generator to supply power. Despite the management difficulties the generator was facing, he fought hard for ENEO to bring electricity in his community.

Mr Okie also made it possible for an Agricultural Research Institute for Development (IRAD) to be created in Mboka village. The centre will obviously lead to the improvement of agricultural activities in the area and beyond.

With the support of some friends and well-wishers, of the community, Mr Okie constructed a spiritual centre in Mboka village which is an attractive ground for religious tourism.

He did not hesitate to support landslide victims of the Mbo Hinterlands with relief materials which were handed over to the people by members of the Rainbow Association.

These and many more have prompted the Rainbow to celebrate a Holy Maas in honor of heir illustrious elite.

The Chief of Mboka village, Chief Tuku Besong, representing, Mr Ndoh Johnson at the event said it was quite comforting to find a group like Rainbow and Mboka community in urban cities to showcase such a kind gesture in honour of the DG, it shows how appreciative how a then self-centered and divided community has grown to encourage the success of others. He added that with the achievements of Mr Ndoh Johnson and the impact he is creating in his community it is a dawn of a new breed of politicians.

The Essence of Thanksgiving.

Drawing inspiration from Biblical texts, the officiating priest, Rev. Father Peter Ngandjo, a priest from the Archdiocese of Douala told mass attendants present, that thanksgiving is giving praise to God. He explained the mystery behind thanksgiving to be a sure addition to whatever exists already.

“The fact that we acknowledge God is the source, he gives us more,” he said.

The man of God also elated other elites of the various Nguti communities to re-engage themselves so that God can use them to bless their communities too.

However, he explained God must not use them only in the capacity of politicians but in their daily lives be it at workplaces, families, quarters, etc.

Though many have seen this thanksgiving gesture as a showoff, the chairman of the Rainbow group, Ajang Evaristus, debunks this notion. He says there is nothing wrong in honouring and praying for the life of an elite who has been instrumental in the development of his community. It is a way of appreciating him for his generosity.

He added that if it were a showoff, the group won’t be having their reception at the residence of one of their chiefs but will do so at a clannish hotel. In all, the event was a colourful one with many dignitaries present. The Saint Therese of the Child Jesus choir crowned it all with their singing in church and animation at the reception ground.