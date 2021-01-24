Bamboutos Division Ready To Contain COVID-19

An advocacy meeting to evaluate the various strategies put in place to combat the COVID-19 and to define new strategies to put in place to fight against the pandemic which is in its second wave in the country has been organised at the Mbouda health district under the chairmanship of Dr Abdourazak, the head of the Health district.

Present at the meeting were various ministerial departments represented by their divisional delegate, tradi-practitioners, associations, and UNICEF with each presenting the balance sheet of their actions with an action plan for the year 2021 to fight the deadly pandemic. Most participants outlined as main difficulties, the stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients which has been common in the area, thus discouraging many from visiting health centres.

Another difficulty mentioned is the lack of equipment such as face masks and hand sanitisers. The Divisional delegate of women empowerment and the Family, said that following up the traces of a COVID-19 patient, with whom the patient has been in contact is a daunting task. The last but not the least on the list of difficulties listed was the difficulty to access and sensitise the settlers such as the Mbororos who form a minority group on the Bamboutos who are potential victims of the deadly pandemic might be.

As recommendations, participants were called upon to put a stress on the sensitisation process. The ministry of social affairs represented by the Divisional Delegate of social affairs for the Bamboutos was immediately called upon to organise a sensitisation campaign in the peripheries where the Mbororos are common, mainly in Batcham, Balepo and Bamelo.

The DE-STIGMATISATION of the population on the effects of COVID-19 was put on the table. People were urged to respect and reinforce COVID-19 barrier measures.

Health authorities promised to put at the disposal of various sectors the equipment needed to facilitate the sensitisation process. Also, talking of the follow up of covid19 patients and those who meet them, the District head recommended the spatial and time follow up of those in contact with COVID-19 patients. Participants should be able to trace from a patient, for how long the patient started showing signs and symptoms of the disease and with whom the patient has been in contact since the expressing those signs and symptoms.

The major call that ended this advocacy meeting, was the need for every participant to do his/her COVID-19 test to pave the way for others to do theirs and that COVID-19 treatments are free and efficient at the health district. The health district also made known the availability of support received for COVID-19 patients from the Government, those who are tested positive will be treated freely and given basic necessities as government support from the COVID-19 solidarity fund. Demonstrations on how to use the hand sanitiser, hand washing and wearing of face masks were done. With this, the Bamboutos division is ready to contain the coronavirus.