Paul Biya Extends Condolences To Ivorian Counterpart After Death Of PM

President Paul Biya said the death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly is not only a big loss to the political family but also for Africa. He describes the late PM as ‘humanitarian and professional’.

Gon Coulibaly who was chosen as the Presidential candidate for the PDCI, fell ill after a ministerial meeting on Wednesday July 8, 2020. He had just returned from France where he was treated of a cardiac arrest.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly (10 February 1959 – 8 July 2020) was an Ivorian politician who served as Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire from January 2017 until his death in July 2020. He had earlier served as secretary-general of the presidency under President Alassane Ouattara from 2011 to 2017.

His death means Ivorian President Ouattara will have to look for a next successor in the next polls or stand for a third mandate.