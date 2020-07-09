Front pageHuman Interest

Gunmen Kill Two Men In Ndop

3 days ago
Alleged Ambazonia fighters kidnapped and killed two popular men in Ndop, Ngoketundjia Division in the North West region. Accused of collaborating with government forces, a certain Eric Pakala, an electrician was kidnapped three weeks ago and killed on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

On his part, a contractor and football promoter, owner of local club Monaco FC Ntosonguh Sylvester was kidnapped on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with his wife and two children.

He was killed the next day for accepting to reconstruct a bridge that was destroyed by the fighters. His family is still in detention. CNA has gathered that the fighters are moving around kidnapping people having relatives in the military.

“They did this because the names of Ambazonian fighters with their parents were written and pasted all over Ndop. By this, most of their parents were arrested and they have decided to retaliate”, CNA correspondent said.

