Oldest Southern Cameroons Stateman, Mola Njoh Litumbe, Is Gone
The oldest proponent of the Southern Cameroons independence, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Alliance, Stateman and First Cameroonian Chartered Accountant, Mola Njoh Litumbe, 101, has died, his cousin Senator Mbella Moki Charles has confirmed. “A great family man is no more. My last church service with my cousin Mola Njoh Litumbe. We shall miss you. RIP,” the Senator wrote. He died in Douala on May 26, 2020.
Born on February 1, 1919, in Limbe, Mola Njoh Litumbe has shown unprecedented loyalty and dedication in championing the course for freedom fo the former British colony, Southern Cameroons.
“La Republique du Cameroun is
Born of Chief John Manga Williams and Iteki Ida Williams née Do’o of Bonabile in
