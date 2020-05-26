Oldest Southern Cameroons Stateman, Mola Njoh Litumbe, Is Gone

The oldest proponent of the Southern Cameroons independence, Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Alliance, Stateman and First Cameroonian Chartered Accountant, Mola Njoh Litumbe, 101, has died, his cousin Senator Mbella Moki Charles has confirmed. “A great family man is no more. My last church service with my cousin Mola Njoh Litumbe. We shall miss you. RIP,” the Senator wrote. He died in Douala on May 26, 2020.

Born on February 1, 1919, in Limbe, Mola Njoh Litumbe has shown unprecedented loyalty and dedication in championing the course for freedom fo the former British colony, Southern Cameroons.

Last days of Mola Njoh With Senator Mbella Moki

“La Republique du Cameroun is colonising Southern Cameroons. A British Cameroonian can never be President of La Republique du Cameroun. One party used triggery, amended its own constitution and dragged the other “ He said in one of his media outings in Douala.

Born of Chief John Manga Williams and Iteki Ida Williams née Do’o of Bonabile in Bimbia , Mola Njoh Litumbe expressed the need for dialogue between Cameroon and representatives of SCNA, SCAPPO and other movements to discuss the way forward.

