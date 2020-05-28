Douala Central Prison Goes Up In Flames

On Thursday afternoon May 28, 2020, wild flames ravaged a section of the New Bell prison in Douala, Littoral region. CNA correspondent says the fire started at about 3pm local time in the section called Texas. For more than one hour, inmates , traders and surrounding residents watched helplessly the ravaging flames. One inmate has been taken to the hospital after suffering from first degree burns.

“It’s right in the middle of the courtyard. There’s no way to get access. All nearby cells are exposed. The inmates are very excited. Firefighters are not yet on site. It’s the Texas neighborhood that’s on fire,” a source has said.