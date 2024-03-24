International News

Nigeria: Kidnappers release 287 abducted Kuriga school children

March 24, 2024
The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that 287 school children who were kidnapped Kuriga, Kaduna State were released early Sunday.

Senator Uba Sani did not give further details of how the children were released or which group kidnapped them but thanked security agencies and the Nigerian army for their courage, determination, and commitment.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said “President Bola Tinubu welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.”

The President commended the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the ‘dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation,’ but did not say whether a ransom was paid or the army intervened. Earlier, the Presidency said outright that it will not pay ransoms to criminals.

“The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions,” Chief Ajuri Ngelale said.

On March 7, 2023, bandits invaded the LEA primary school and junior secondary school in the Chikun Local Government Area and abducted the children. They later said the kids would only be released if the government paid N1billion as ransom.

