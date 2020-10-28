Front pageLifestyle-Culture

NGOUON Postponed As Sultan Fetes Birthday In Memory Of Kumba Victims

The Sultan of the Bamoun in the west region Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, has condemned the attacks that saw 7 deaths in Mother Francisca Bilingual College in Kumba on Saturday October 24, 2020. This was during his 83rd anniversary celebrated at the esplanade of the Foumban Palace, during which he announced that the yearly traditional Ngouon Festival has been postponed to 2021 because of COVID-19.

The event on Tuesday, October 27, was solemn as his lit candles for his 83rd anniversary.

The Sultan said the act was unpardonable and that pepertrators need to face justice.

