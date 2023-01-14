New cases of measles discovered in North West, South West regions

By Nukapuh P

Cameroons’ minister of Public Health, Dr Manaouda Malachie has called on the Regional Delegate for Public Health in the North West and South West regions to take stringent measures to combat new new cases of measles in the regions

In a press release addressed to both Regional Delegates, minister Manaouda confirmed that 8 cases of measles have been discovered at the Mamfe district health and 3 cases at the Benakuma district health centre

“I have the honor to request that you take urgent that you take urgent action in accordance with standard operating procedures for managing a measles outbreak in strict compliance with covid-19 barrier measures,” a section of the release states

According to the minister, these cases were discovered during the 50th epidemiological week, which held recently across the country

Minister Manaouda has also given the go ahead to the Regional Delegates to instruct various Chiefs of health units to investigate and organize local response at their level and ensure effective case management.

Just like the covid-19 virus, measles is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to another through cough and sneeze

In July 2022, health officials reported a surge in measles cases in Cameroon, with more than 3,700 suspected cases, including 1,387 confirmed cases, reported across multiple regions between Jan. 1-July 3.

This nearly triple the 1,429 cases reported over a similar period in 2021.