Douala 5: D.O wages battle against drug consumers and prostitutes

By Pavel

The Divisional Officer for Douala 5, Dr. Anuafor Cletus Asongwe, has launched an operation to end harassment of the population by drug consumers and prostitutes.

Several brothels around the Bonamoussadi neighborhood have been destroyed, with prostitutes working there arrested alongside drug consumers.

“There are people who make use of prostitutes to aggress noble citizens. We are tracking down the prostitutes and destroying their bases” the D.O. said.

He explained that insecurity had gained much ground in the Douala 5 subdivision and needed immediate action.

“I want to use this opportunity, to sound a very firm warning to those criminals and prostitutes, that they should change their activity because the population of Douala 5 must have sound sleep. If they do not change their activities, then they will always have us behind them” Dr. Anuafor warned.

He regretted that “young boys of 15 years and 16 years would terrorize the population who are there just looking for the opportunity to have their peaceful daily lives.”

The Divisional Officer said the operation is going to last for months, calling on the population to help the forces of law and order track down the criminals.