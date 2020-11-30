National Road 6: One Dies, Several Injured In Twin Road Accident

At least one person has been killed and another seriously injured, with an arm cut off Sunday night, November 29, 2020 in a two accidents which occurred at a place called Malapa along the Mbouda – Babadjou stretch, in the West region, Cameroon News Agency correspondent has obtained information from early witnesses.

A truck carrying bags of manure, not mastering the corner at the area, collided with a local transport car having 6 passengers on board, one person died on-the-spot, while another had his arm cut off.





Sources say the accident that occurred around 8pm last Sunday, left several others injured and were taken to the nearest health centers for medical attention.

Some hours later, at the same area, another truck loaded with empty brewery truck, UCB crates and four persons on board, including a 2 year old kid from Bamenda in the Northwest region of the country found itself off road after trying to avoid collision with a stationed coaster.

No one was injured, says our west regional correspondent.