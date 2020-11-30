Commercial Motor Bike Riders In Babadjou Protest Forceful Tax Collection

They stormed streets on Monday, November 30, 2020, moving with placards to the municipal council denouncing the imposition of taxes on them by council authorities. They told Cameroon News Agency that the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the sector has been huge.

The amount of FCAF 8000 yearly was reviewed by the government of Cameroon recently, due to the impact of the coronavirus on the economy by an exoneration of this year’s second term taxes from March to June 2020. Meaning the commercial bike riders are supposed to pay CFA 6000 this year as taxes, an amount they still complain is above them.

Reasons why the council went to the field on Monday morning for a forceful recovery of these taxes and met resistance from the commercial bike riders.

It is with the intervention of the municipal collector of the council, who decided to extend to December 20 the deadline of this tax payment that calm returned later in the day.